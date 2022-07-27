Tom Cruise’s most notable role in the entire history of his acting career is Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible franchise. The actor is set to reprise his role once again in the upcoming films, Dead Reckoning Part 1 and 2. These will be the 7th and 8th instalments of the series and will bring an end to it.
Fans are excited to watch the actor back in action. While talking about his role in the MI franchise, it is obvious that he has earned massively through it. Before Top Gun Maverick was released, it was 2018’s Fallout, which was his highest-grossing movie of all time.
So, let’s take a look at just how much the actor has made through the six Mission Impossible movies so far. Before we get into his earnings, it is important to note that Tom Cruise also relies on the box office profits for the bonus salary that he makes. Cruise took up the role for the first time in 1996. The film was a success, and for it, the actor reportedly made a whopping $70 million.
For the second Mission Impossible film, released in 2000, Tom Cruise allegedly took home as much as $100 million. That’s what he made for Top Gun Maverick. The third instalment grossed less than the second part and because of that Cruise earned only $75 million. The fourth part, Ghost Protocol had become the highest-grossing film from the series when it was released.
The Risky Business actor reportedly had an upfront salary of $12 million and made an additional $70 million from the box office revenue. So in total, he made $82 million from Ghost Protocol. His upfront salary for Rogue Nation increased to $25 million. However, it is not known how much Tom earned through the backend points. But one can assume it’s a lot.
For the latest Mission Impossible, 2018’s Fallout, Tom Cruise’s upfront salary increased to $28 million. Considering it is the highest-grossing MI film, it is obvious that his backend points are huge for this too. Adding all of this, his entire earnings land at a whopping $380 million, excluding profits of the last two MI movies.
Tom’s salary for the upcoming parts is said to be in the range of $12-$14 million.
