Tom Cruise’s most notable role in the entire history of his acting career is Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible franchise. The actor is set to reprise his role once again in the upcoming films, Dead Reckoning Part 1 and 2. These will be the 7th and 8th instalments of the series and will bring an end to it.

Fans are excited to watch the actor back in action. While talking about his role in the MI franchise, it is obvious that he has earned massively through it. Before Top Gun Maverick was released, it was 2018’s Fallout, which was his highest-grossing movie of all time.

So, let’s take a look at just how much the actor has made through the six Mission Impossible movies so far. Before we get into his earnings, it is important to note that Tom Cruise also relies on the box office profits for the bonus salary that he makes. Cruise took up the role for the first time in 1996. The film was a success, and for it, the actor reportedly made a whopping $70 million.