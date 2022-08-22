Is Amber Heard still hoping seek help from Elon Musk? The Heard, Johnny Depp defamation case has led to several details about the two Hollywood stars coming out. From Depp’s past behaviour to the Aquaman actress’s relationship with the Tesla CEO, James Franco, and Cara Delevingne.

It is now known by mostly everyone that Amber had dated Elon for a while after getting a divorce from JD. Some even claim she cheated on the Pirates of the Caribbean star with Musk. More reports also suggest that the billionaire fathered Heard’s daughter, Oonagh, who was born via surrogacy by donating his sperm.

Not just that, but Elon Musk was also rumoured to be threatened by Amber Heard to financially help her during the Johnny Depp case. It was said that the billionaire may aid her with paying the $10.35 million sum as damages to Depp. Now, as per Geo TV, an insider claims that The Rum Diary actress is still hoping that the Tesla owner would help with the appeal she has filed.

Even though Johnny Depp had won the $50 million defamation trial, the legal drama between him and Amber Heard continues. The actress appealed the verdict and it was followed by JD’s own appeal as well. Reports indicate that filing that appeal may also weigh heavy on Amber’s shoulder, financially. It maybe why she still hopes to get help from Elon Musk.

Previously, it was also said that Heard used to throw risque Los Angeles parties that included drugs, booze, and s*xual intercourse. Rumours were rife that Amber had often recorded the Tesla creator at parties and now owns some dark information on him.

With those recordings, Amber Heard has allegedly blackmailed Elon Musk to help her pay Johnny Depp. But no reports on the actress paying the amount have come as of yet. Stay tuned to Koimoif for more!

