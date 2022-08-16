Idris Elba has reportedly walked away from talks to take over Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. For the unversed, the Luther actor has been the top contender to become the next 007. Not only fans but even the producers have expressed their desire to work with Elba.

Besides him, several more names are in the running. This includes Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Regé Jean Page, and more. However, just recently, a new requirement list for the British super-spy had come in that stated a certain height and age for the character.

As per that, Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, and Kit Harrington were out of the race. Now, as per The Sun, Elba has walked away from “years of talks'” with movie bosses to become the next James Bond. It is being said that The Office actor wishes to pursue other roles and has suggested other actors to producer Barbara Broccoli.

“Fans and Barbara wanted Idris Elba, but he wants to create something for himself,” an insider told the outlet. “However, he’s put forward names to play 007,” they continued, and added, “He’s ‘informally’ in the decision-making process as he’s been in talks with producers for so long.”

The actor has talked about playing the character several times before. Each time he did, he denied being the next James Bond even though Barbara Broccoli called him a “magnificent actor.” Elba once even called him the next 007 the “wildest rumour.”

Since No Time to Die was released in September last year, it marked Daniel Craig’s end as James Bond after 15 years and five films. A hunt for the next one has been on. But with Idris Elba out of the game, we wonder who it could be.

