It’s been over a year now that we have been talking about the potential man who will be taking over the 007 mantles and becoming the new James Bond. Ever since Daniel Craig stepped down from it after No time To Die, the conversations have only been about who is the next. Many names including Henry Cavill, Harry Styles, Daniel Radcliffe, and even Tom Holland were spoken about. Out of them, Idris Elba seemed to be the top contender. But what if we tell you Prince Williams also has the qualities to make the cut?

Well, who the next James Bond will be is a big mystery. The makers have been dodging the questions for a long and saying they don’t want to overshadow Craig’s farewell. Now that the farewell is done, Producer Barbara Broccoli has now decided to come out and talk. And surprisingly her list of possible men even includes Prince William.

Barbara Broccoli was honoured with CBEs with her si long Michael Wilson from the future king at the Buckingham Palace this week. It is here that she decided to talk about the next James Bond and how Prince William ticks all the boxes to be the iconic British Spy. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

According to The NZHerald, when asked who the next James Bond will be after Daniel Craig, Barbara Broccoli said, “Unfortunately, the person we just met isn’t available. He’s occupied, unfortunately, but he would be the perfect candidate. [He] ticks all the boxes. But he’s not available, sadly. So we’re still on the hunt.”

Meanwhile, the buzz has been that Idris Elba is the top contender to play the iconic spy. While that has been there for years now, a source said that the actor is not wanting to play the lead but an antagonist in future films. Even Barbara Broccoli spoke about having the Luther star in mind. She said: “We know Idris, I’m friends with him. He’s a magnificent actor. You know, he has been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have a conversation when you have somebody in the seat.”

