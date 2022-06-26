Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez turns into ‘Wonder Woman’ after helping a man who collapsed on a flight she was on. Ever since the Depp and Amber Heard case ended, Camille has become a sort of celebrity herself. She represented the Pirates of the Caribbean actor during the trial.

While the case was going on, there were rumours of a romance brewing between JD and her, but later she addressed those rumours and labeled them as ‘sexist.’ Recently, she revealed her boyfriend’s reaction to the speculations of the link-up as well. Vasquez said that there is no issue as her partner has met Johnny and is aware of this long work relationship.

Now, Camile Vasquez has once again hit the headlines over her brave act of aiding a man who collapsed mid-air on a flight that she was on. As per TMZ, several eyewitnesses that Johnny Depp’s attorney sprang into action after flight attendants called for help. She phoned her brother-in-law, who is a doctor, and helped her guide through to check if the patient was having a heart attack or a brain hemorrhage.

Even Camile Vasquez’s bodyguard helped the man by placing his Apple watch on the man’s wrist to check his pulse. Johnny Depp’s lawyer was praised for her actions, and one of the cabin crew members told her that she was a “wonder woman.” Later, Camille was also offered a bottle of champagne and a bottle of Merlot for her troubles.

During the defamation trial that Johnny had slammed on Amber Heard, Vasquez had become famous for grilling the Aquaman 2 actress on the stand. Clips from the televised trial of the same went viral on social media.

After Johnny Depp won the Amber Heard defamation case, Camille Vasquez was promoted to a partner in her law firm. Now, she is representing Depp in another assault case. For the unversed, the Fantastic Beast actor was accused of assault by his former crew member.

