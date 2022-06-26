Yash isn’t any more an actor limited to the Sandalwood industry. His rise started with 2018’s KGF Chapter 1 and became a phenomenon across the country with a monstrous blockbuster, KGF Chapter 2. While everyone is still in a hangover from KGF 2, there’s exciting news coming up related to the actor’s next collaboration with one of the most popular Indian directors.

Ever since the KGF 2 has established itself as one of the biggest Indian blockbusters, the actor has been flooded with several projects. However, the Googly actor is yet to give a nod to any of those offers and is currently spending quality time with his family. There have been reports that he has signed a film with director Narthan, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Now, as per the latest reports flowing in, Yash is in talks with none other than Shankar for a big PAN Indian project. The director, who is known for coming up with some out-of-the-box concepts, has delivered an 800 crore worldwide grosser with his last 2.0. The Aparichit director is extremely popular in the Hindi-speaking belt too, so if things work out between the two, expect a ‘baap’ of PAN Indian films with this mega collaboration.

As of now, Shankar is busy working on his next with Ram Charan and things will get clear about his rumoured collaboration with Yash once this film gets completed.

Meanwhile, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 raked in a record-breaking collection at the box office. In India alone, the film made around 856 crores (inclusive of all languages). On the worldwide front, it made a whopping collection of 1230 crores.

