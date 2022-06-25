Ram Gopal Varma is often the epitome of controversies, especially for his unfiltered thoughts on social media. The filmmaker does not hold back his thoughts no matter how polarizing they may sound. In a recent turn of events, he passed a comment on the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Droupadi Murmur and it has now landed him in legal trouble as party members are extremely offended by RGV’s stance.

Advertisement

For the unversed, member of BJP Droupadi Murmur has been all over social media lately as a part of the internet is expecting her to become the first-ever tribal woman president of our country. She has garnered immense support not just from the ruling party but also from a part of the opposition. BSP chief Mayawati was the latest one to announce that she stands with the former Governor of Jharkhand, Ms. Murmu.

Advertisement

Just a few days back, when the country was busy discussing the candidates for 2022 presidential elections, Ram Gopal Varma decided to jump on the bandwagon but his thoughts were not received well. “If DRAUPADI is the PRESIDENT who are the PANDAVAS ? And more importantly, who are the KAURAVAS?”, RGV tweeted.

The comment was in bad taste according to several people and this includes the leader of Telangana BJP, Gudur Narayana Reddy. He was reportedly the one to file the complaint against Ram Gopal Varma as he told ANI, “This tweet is tantamount to disrespecting the SC and ST people. Here, he calls ‘Draupadi’ the President. We would have had no objections if he had only mentioned Draupadi, Pandavas and Kauravas. We, the BJP workers, are hurt at such comments by RGV.”

If DRAUPADI is the PRESIDENT who are the PANDAVAS ? And more importantly, who are the KAURAVAS? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 22, 2022

Ram Gopal Varma, on the other hand, decided to clarify what he meant by the tweet as he wrote, “This was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way ..Draupadi in Mahabharata is my faviourate character but Since the name is such a rarity I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone.”

This was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way ..Draupadi in Mahabharata is my faviourate character but Since the name is such a rarity I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone https://t.co/q9EZ5TcIIV — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 24, 2022

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: South Films VS Bollywood: With Jawan, Shamshera, Tiger 3, Pathaan Against Pushpa: The Rule, KGF: Chapter 3, It’s “Picture Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Dost!”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram