After delivering a monstrous hit with Sanju in 2018, Ranbir Kapoor is on a roll. His lineup includes exciting films like Shamshera, Brahmastra and a romantic comedy with Luv Ranjan. There’s one more film Animal, which marks his debut collaboration with Kabir Singh maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It promises to present Ranbir in the darkest character one would ever imagine.

Animal would be the last one to arrive from the above-mentioned films, but it’s already high on buzz. No doubt, the combination of Ranbir and Vanga would be a deadly one. But what if we say that the Sanju actor wasn’t the first choice for the film? Yes, you read that right. The Arjun Reddy director had first approached a Telugu superstar to be in his film and no, it wasn’t Prabhas. Can you make a guess?

As per several reports, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had first approached none other than Mahesh Babu. For those who don’t know, Vanga has always been keen on working with the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor. Interestingly, he had liked the concept but things didn’t work out due to some issues. Not just Animal, but Vanga had even approached the actor for Spirit. Eventually, it went to Prabhas after Babu‘s rejection.

Now, as per the latest rumours, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Mahesh Babu are discussing a film but nothing has been finalised yet. Talking about the actor, the director had said, ”I met Mahesh four or five times outside. I also heard two interesting lines. Although Mahesh liked those stories, the project was not set. I worked for Mahesh Babu on an ad shoot. As far as I know, we have seen Mahesh Babu in movies only 25 per cent. Still, 75% of him was untapped,” as reported by Tracktollywood.com.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. It did a business of around 190 crores.

