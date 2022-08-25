Aquaman 2 star Jason Momoa opens up about Ben Affleck’s Batman joining his upcoming DC film. Previously, after the Dune actor posted snaps with Affleck at the Warner Bros set, speculations broke that he is returning as the Caped Crusader. Soon after that, it was confirmed and fans were excited about it.

Unfortunately, amidst all the Warner Bros turmoil The Lost Kingdom as well as Shazam 2, which was clashing with Avatar 2 have been further delayed. It was just announced that both the highly anticipated films will now be released on 25th December 2023 and 17th March 2023, respectively.

While sad news keeps coming toward the DC fans, Jason Momoa has teased that fans will see “more Batmans” with the return of Ben Affleck. During his chat with AP, Aquaman 2 star was asked if Ben will be in the film. Though he still played coy about it, Momoa said, “Well I can’t tell you anything about the reunion.”

“He may or may not be in it; and there may be more or less or even more Batmans in it – who knows? You can only know a little bit,” Jason Momoa added. It was also learned that Ben Affleck had allegedly replaced Michael Keaton as the Dark Knight in Aquaman 2. The reason behind this was Keaton’s shots in The Lost Kingdom were found to be confusing through a test screening.

Michael Keaton’s introduction as the superhero in the DCEU is set in Ezra Miller’s The Flash, which was initially premiering before The Lost Kingdom. So it didn’t make sense to have him in the Aquaman sequel. But now the Amber Heard starrer has been pushed further back.

Could Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck both appear as Batman in Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2? It would be interesting to see that but only if WB stops delaying the movie.

