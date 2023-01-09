Tom Holland is one actor who has got himself millions of fans not only cause of his acting capabilities but also owing to his down-to-earth nature that all can relate to. The actor, who is known for being MCU’s Spider-Man as well as playing impactful roles in The Devil All the Time, Cherry, and more, once turned into a doctor in real life

Yes, you read that right. As per the actor’s own admission, he once tried assisting a sick woman leaving another woman if he was a friendly spider both on and off the screen. Read the incident here.

As narrated in the video, Tom Holland begins by saying that he spotted a woman watching his 2017 standalone MCU film ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ while flying to Hawaii for a family vacation. He then adds that the lady in question probably assumed that the actor was a friendly spiderman both on-screen and in real life as soon after she saw him onboard he attempted to help a sick passenger.

Recalling the incident, Tom Hollands then says, “(While the above mentioned woman continued to look at him) This other lady walked past me and I said to my brother, ‘Dude, that lady looks so unwell. And then all of a sudden, I heard this thud next to me and I looked to my left and this lady had passed out next to me, like full-on out cold.”

The Spider-Man actor continued, “So I jumped up … I’m not a doctor, I’m an actor. I was like, ‘Ma’am, are you alright?’ I was calling for a doctor, I was trying to clear her hair out of her face, check her airways and stuff. This woman who was watching my film was looking at me.” Holland then enacted how she looked at him by gesturing to show that she moved her head back and forth between the movie and the actor on the plane.

Tom Holland added, “She must have thought, ‘Wow, this kid just never stops.’” The Unchartered star went on to say that he was “useless” at that moment, despite his efforts. “I was trying to find her pulse. I don’t know how to do that. I was like, ‘She has no pulse!’ ‘Oh no, she does, I just don’t know how to do that.’” Check out the video here:

What do you think of Tom Holland after reading/watching this?

