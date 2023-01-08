Almost entire Hollywood in some ways has found their names linked to the superhero realms that are now progressing with full force. One of the biggest stars in the West who has kept his hands away from the superhero phenomenon is Leonardo DiCaprio. The Titanic star has safely kept himself away from the world of fantasy and magic and even advised actors like Timothee Chalamet to not really join the IPs. But did you know that the actor was even considered to play Joker in the Joaquin Phoenix starrer?

For the unversed, Leonardo has had numerous blockbusters in his career that spans decades. The star has been one of the most sought-after names in the west. The ones that have been reported are Batman and Robin, and he was even considered to play Spider-Man in the unmade movie that was designed by James Cameron. But amid this, there was another DCU project in the recent past.

The news dates back to 2017 when Joker was just in the making and Todd Phillips was shaping the movie that was going to become one of the most successful DCU movie ever and one to bring home an Oscar. But reports back in the day claimed that the studio was aiming to bring in Leonardo DiCaprio. Read on to know everything you should know about this exciting update of day.

As per a report in Looper, back in the day when just the basic details about Joker made headlines, it was Martin Scorsese’s name that grabbed all the possible attention. The filmmaker was listed among the producers of the film. This was surprising because the filmmaker was always known for keeping his distance from superhero movies. This however created speculations that the movie might be starring his long-time collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio in the leading role.

But there are no concrete confirmations about the same. But it was Todd Phillips who had later said that Joker was always made for Joaquin Phoenix and not for Leonardo DiCaprio ever. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

