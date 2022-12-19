Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has been hitting the headlines for quite some time because of his close association with all the Bollywood beauties including Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and others. However, there were rumours that Orry has been allegedly seeing Janhvi. However, even though there has been no confirmation from both of them yet, their public appearance and social media posts scream something else.

Orry was recently seen gracing a fashion show while walking down the ramp. However, he got brutally trolled over his walk by the netizens. Many felt that he has ‘zero confidence’ and no personality to walk down the ramp. Scroll below to check out the reactions!

A few hours back, a paparazzi page named ‘Viral Bhayani’ took to their Instagram handle and shared a video from last night’s Blenders Pride fashion show, where Orhan Awatramani aka Orry walked down the ramp in Kunal Rawal. However, his bizarre walk at the fashion show got brutally trolled by the netizens.

As soon as the video hit the internet, netizens took the comment section by storm. While a few took a dig at Orry’s walk, others joked about how he looked. One wrote, “Seriously?!?? Why does he get to walk , the designers didn’t find anyone else Who is this joker..” Another one penned, “Aisa lagraha hai school ke assembly line walk karraha hai”. One of the comments can be read as, “Na model whi shkl h body h walk h na confidence.” Another netizen joked, “Height 0 confidence -1”. One of them commented, “Walking the ramp with this height and with zero confidence just look at his face.”

Meanwhile, earlier in an interview with News18, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about her relationship with Orry and said, “I have known Orry for years now and he is someone who I not only have so much fun with, but he’s had my back for a long time, and I have had his back. It feels like home when he is around, and I trust him a lot. I think it’s rare to find friends who will stand up for you the way he stands up for his friends. He is a great guy.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Orry’s ramp walk? Let us know in the comments!

