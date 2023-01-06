There’s absolutely no woman who wouldn’t be s*xually interested in actor Leonardo DiCaprio including Tiffany Haddish. The comedian turned actress is quite popular in the West and on social media and never misses an opportunity to make her fans laugh with her great sense of humour. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Haddish asked Leo for s*x and later had this same conversation with Brad Pitt. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Leonardo happens to be one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. Off late, he’s making headlines for his alleged romance with Victoria Lamas while he’s already seeing Victoria’s Secret model Gigi Hadid. Till last year, Caprio was dating his longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone and their breakup came as a shock to his fans.

In 2018 during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tiffany Haddish opened up on asking Leonardo DiCaprio to sleep with her after meeting him at a party. The comedian said, “I asked him if he’d let me hit that. He’s like, ‘Tiffany, you’re so funny.’ I’m like, ‘I’m serious.’ And then he goes, ‘I mean, I’d do it, but …’ I was like, ‘Come on, wasn’t you in a squad? The coochie squad or something?’”

And guess what? Not just Leonardo DiCaprio but also Tobey Maguire and Kevin Connolly was a part of this “pussy posse” conversation. Tiffany Haddish then told the publication, “I told him, ‘My only stipulation: I wanna do it with you as your character in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.’ He starts bustin’ up laughin’, ‘Why?’ he asks, and I say, ‘Cause I feel like that performance deserves a real reward and that reward is this [gestures at her own body].’ He starts goin’ into how he got into the role, how he worked with these kids and all this stuff, and I’m just listenin’ and listenin’, like, ‘Mmm-hmm, mmm-hmm.’ I finally go, ‘All that’s good, I just need to know, When’s this gonna happen?’”

In fact, the comedian also had this same conversation with Brad Pitt and as per Hindustan Times and Haddish revealed to Kelly Ripa about bumping into the Hollywood heartthrob and said, “Oh, I just met him on the elevator, he said in one year if he’s single and I’m single we gonna do it, so you know what that means! But he do got seven kids, I don’t know if I could deal with a man that’s got that many kids,” she said at the 90th Academy Awards.

Haha, Tiffany Haddish never misses an opportunity to knock you off with her sense of humour.

