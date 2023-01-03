If there’s one Hollywood couple that fans still ship, it is Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. The two met on the sets of Friends and tied the knot later in one of the most lavish weddings in showbiz. However, their marriage didn’t last forever after Brad allegedly cheated on Jen with his ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ co-star Angelina Jolie. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Aniston made Pitt wait for nine months to have s*x with him. And yes, that’s correct. You read it right. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Brad and Jen were actually set up by their agents in 1998 and the rest is history. Their chemistry was undeniably strong and fans loved these two as a couple and their separation came as a shock to everyone including their friend circle.

Now coming back to the topic, once in an interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer Aniston opened up on her relationship with Brad Pitt and how they ‘both knew’ that they have found someone special and hunkered down in her two-bedroom Hollywood Hills bachelorette pad.

Jennifer Aniston said, “It was a little love nest. From the second date, we just huddled into this little house. We wound up sitting on the couch and ordering in, having steak and mashed potatoes. That’s how it all began.”

The Friends actress continued and said, “It was one of those weird feelings where you just kind of know. You feel like you’re hanging out with your buddy. There was something very familiar about it. This was just very much meant to be.”

In fact, just five months down the road, Brad Pitt proposed to Jen and they kept it a secret and didn’t disclose their engagement to anyone.

Jennifer Aniston said, “That was so fun, just to have that be our own secret.”

Usually, newly engaged couples would be all up for instant hot sessions all day, The Mirror reported a source that said Jen made Brad wait for an irresistible nine months. The reason being, she had a fear that getting intimate at such a pace would ruin their relationship.

A source close to the publication revealed, “It was the wisest thing Jennifer could have done. Imagine telling Brad Pitt to wait for s*x.”

The source concluded, “It had never happened – at least not in his recent lifetime.” Whoa, that indeed is huge but coming from Jen, it wasn’t really big of a deal. She was a huge star herself!

During Valentine’s Day in 1999, things got heated and saucy between the couple, and a source close to the publication revealed, “He found her irresistible,” as reported by The Mirror.

In fact, later in an interview with W magazine, Brad Pitt dished out details on his s*x life with Jen and said, “The bathroom was the first thing in the house I worked on at the time when Jen and I were really hooking up strong. “Things are on your mind… and I guess I had a dirty mind at the time.”

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Aniston making Brad Pitt wait for s*x? Tell us in the comments below.

