The festive season is still in our hearts and, to be honest, we are still getting invites to our friend’s houses for New Year parties (not me, though). However, are you wondering what to wear and how to make every head turn at the parties? Then, Selena Gomez’s this eye-popping throwback look is what you should be looking at! It’s a perfect pick for the New Year’s party. Simple, sweet but s*xy and beautiful! Scroll below to get a glimpse of the outfit!

Sel is a true blu fashionista. She loves to keep herself always fashionably ready, and her sartorial choices most of the time make it to the headlines. She also owns a beauty brand named Rare beauty which is quite popular among fashionistas across the globe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, we stumbled upon a Selena Gomez fan page on Instagram which shared a throwback picture from the time when the singer attended the Revival Tour after-party and looked drop-dead gorgeous. In the picture, Selena can be seen wearing a silver satin slip-on dress with a plunging neckline and noodle straps along with thigh-high slit detailing. For the outfit, Sel ditched the bra and flaunted her curvaceous figure in the attire looking her absolute best. She even opted out of any jewellery other than a few finger rings, as she wanted to keep the dress and the unique feather fringe detailing heels in the focus.

For makeup, Selena Gomez wanted to keep it a glam one. She completed the look with a full coverage foundation, blush on the apple of her cheeks, highlighted cheekbones and tip of the nose to add an edge, defined brows, smokey eyes with thick eyelashes and soft n*de brown lip shade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@_salenaagomez)

Selena Gomez’s s*xy silver look made every guy and even us sing ‘Calm Down’ as our hearts couldn’t stop racing after seeing her making a glamorous entrance. What are your thoughts about the look? Let us know in the comments!

For more fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dakota Johnson Once Almost Dodged A N*p-Slip As She Wore A Dangerously Deep Cut Plunging Neckline Dress With Bold Red Lips Raising The Hotness Quotient Effortlessly!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News