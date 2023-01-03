The petite Anastasia Steele of the Fifty Shades of Grey developed into a fierce woman by the end of the film franchise and it was portrayed beautifully on-screen by the gorgeous Dakota Johnson. She set the screen on fire, every time she appeared on it. It will be a lie if people said they did not get a little w*t while watching her romancing Jamie Dornan. If you haven’t watched the movies yet then worry not we have brought you this throwback picture of the actress in which she looked absolutely stunning.

However, the actress is not much active on social media; she does enjoy a huge fan following. There are multiple fan pages dedicated to the actress that shares images of her, sometimes of which are way too rare and unseen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dakota Johnson never fails to impress us with her amazing sense of fashion, and she is among those who would look drop-dead gorgeous in all kinds of clothes, be it like a girl-next-door or red-carpet event. In this throwback picture, she is seen sporting a black cut-out detailing outfit which is not completely visible. The dress is so dangerously cut in the front that a slight wrong move and it could have exposed her ni*ple.

Dakota Johnson is most of seen to be sporting bangs, but in this old picture, she was seen sporting a curly hairdo that gave a very retro vibe, paired with the black outfit. She wore a silver-colored choker. For makeup, like always, she kept it very minimal, only sporting her signature bold red lips as she posed against a mirror.

The throwback picture of Dakota Johnson is from 2018 Vogue Australia’s cover story named ‘Good Times’; she was styled by Natasha Royt, with makeup by Virginia Young and hair styling by Mark Townsend.

Dakota Johnson pic.twitter.com/XfocoBW2MV — Pathaan Trailer Soon (@PathaanTrailer) January 1, 2023

What are your thoughts on Dakota Johnson‘s look? Tell us in the comment section!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Hailey Bieber Ditched Bra On Her Outing With MIL But Her N*pples Stole Many Sighs Which Were Visible From Her Satin Slip Dress!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News