Angelina Jolie looks good in anything and everything; over the years, the actress has experimented a lot with her fashion statements and looks and no doubt she aced it all. Yet there is something about dresses or gowns; it adds a different level of classiness to the entirety. Whenever the Maleficient actress donned a flowy gown, it made us stop for a moment to appreciate her beauty and elegance; rather, she seemed to stop the flow of time whenever she stepped out in a beautiful dress.

The ‘Salt‘ actress is undoubtedly a versatile artiste; she rocks every genre, be it action, drama, or anything else. She not only impresses the audience with her acting but also sways us off our feet with her sense of fashion, like this throwback picture of her where she looks absolutely divine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The throwback picture shared on Twitter is probably from some red-carpet event, as we can spot a large number of people. Angelina Jolie wore a beautiful silk gown in white colour, and this throwback picture goes way back to 2004 as she stepped on Oscar’s red carpet in this stunning number. The A-list actor’s silk gown was designed by Marc Bouwer and had a long plunging neckline going down to her naval. She made it extra s*xy by going b*aless. The gown had tie-up detailing around the waist. She paired the halter neck gown with a layered necklace having white stones that perfectly complimented the ivory-coloured dress.

She accessorised it with a pair of small studs apart from the stacked neckpiece. For makeup, the actress sported kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lips, keeping it as minimalistic as ever. Yet the entire look stood apart. The ivory colour and the entire styling were very risky to attend as it can fall flat or look gorgeous depending on how it is styled and who it is styled on.

In this case, Angelina Jolie is a perfect choice, apart from her, and there is doubtfully anyone else who can pull off this look on a red carpet. She looks as dishy as ever, with her hair pulled in a half-tied fashion keeping the shoulder area free. Once again, she has proved that she slays in everything!

angelina jolie in a silk dress pic.twitter.com/Fz5ve3q3CL — ִֶָ (@safejolie) December 30, 2022

What are your thoughts on Angelina Jolie’s throwback Look?

Must Read: The Batman: Superman’s Existence Hinted In Robert Pattinson & Matt Reeves’ Timeline Of Bruce Wayne, Here’s How

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News