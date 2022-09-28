Celebrities over the years have spoken up about shooting s*x scenes and how embarrassing it could get during certain scenarios. Whether it was Emilia Clarke, Neil Patrick Harris or Cameron Diaz, most actors have been through it and it’s all about the chemistry with their co-stars. But it was Angelina Jolie, who once spoke about how directing an intimate scene and how strange she felt. Scroll below for details.

Angelina has herself been no less than a s*x symbol in Hollywood. Whether it is her look in Mr & Mrs Smith, The Tourist or Salt, she’s left us mesmerized with her s*xy avatars. But as most know, the beauty is beyond an actress as she’s also a successful director, producer and humanitarian.

Back in 2011, Angelina Jolie had directed a war film titled In The Land Of Blood And Money. It was her first commercial release as a director and starred Zana Marjanović, Goran Kostić, and Rade Šerbedžija in leading roles.

It was a s*x scene between Zana Marjanović and Goran Kostić that made Angelina Jolie feel strange but he revealed that her leading stars made it easy for her. While speaking to USA Today, she revealed, “You kind of suddenly feel this strange thing of asking people to participate in anything like that because they’re not a real couple. You find out how strange this is to ask anybody to get naked together and put a camera on them.”

Angelina Jolie added, “They actually made me more comfortable. I was being a lot more prudish. I would have allowed them to be more prudish and they told me it was all right and important for the story. They wanted to do what they wanted to do and they were comfortable.”

Well, it was quite a journey for Angelina Jolie, from stripping off herself to directing it.

