The world woke up to the most exciting news for this month at least, as Hugh Jackman announced his return as Wolverine and his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not just this, he is even joining Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in the threequel of his much-awaited franchise. Ryan has released a quirky video to announce this and the release date. We are of course pumped, but it seemed like Logan Director James Mangold is not, as he first cryptically reacted to the news in a very blunt manner and then later clarified.

For the unversed, Hugh became the amnesiac mutant with animal qualities and some deadly claws that come out of his hands in X-Men (2000). He then stepped into his trilogy that brought us The Wolverine and Logan bringing an end to his run as James Logan Howlett just before the Disney-Fox merger. So technically his character is now dead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But nothing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is confirmed dead because there are ways to resurrect people. Because nothing else can explain the news that Hugh Jackman is back to play Wolverine and is now in MCU for Deadpool 3. If you are u aware, the two characters share a very close dynamic in the comics and that makes this union even more exciting. But not for Logan Director James Mangold.

While Ryan Reynolds put up that video announcing Deadpool 3 release date and High Jackman followed it with a confirmation that he is coming back to play Wolverine, James Mangold had an allegedly blunt reaction to all of it at first. Taking to his Twitter, the Logan Director did not really put words to his thought but a GIF reaction said more than words could. In the GIF, he used the scene where the final blow kills Wolverine in the 2017 movie and that was enough to say it all. But turns out he wasn’t angry actually because he did put out another tweet clarifying his stand.

The reaction triggered many who were shocked, and James Mangold decided to clear the air. He wrote, “Oh my gosh! Everybody chill. Just kidding! I’m all good! LOGAN will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or worm hole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what maddness my dear friends @VancityReynolds and @RealHughJackman cook up!”

Oh my gosh! Everybody chill. Just kidding! I’m all good! LOGAN will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or worm hole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what maddness my dear friends @VancityReynolds and @RealHughJackman cook up! pic.twitter.com/qaCG4Z39x4 — Mangold (@mang0ld) September 28, 2022

This tweet even got reactions from Ryan and Hugh who pulled James leg but called him the GOAT. We are supremely pumped to see Hugh Jackman push out his claws and rule the show and that too with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool this time. Deadpool 3 hits the big screen in 2024.

Must Read: Hailey Bieber All Set To Address Claims Of ‘Stealing’ Justin Bieber From Selena Gomez: “A Lot Of The Hate & Perpetuation Comes From…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram