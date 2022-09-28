Amber Heard has had quite a few affairs in the past. She was initially in a relationship with Tasya Van Ree and had even changed her last name officially during their 4 year-long relationship. The Aquaman actress later began dating Johnny Depp and allegedly even cheated on him with Elon Musk. But her one relationship that has often grabbed eyeballs is with Cara Delevingne. Scroll below for all the details!

As per many rumours, Johnny Depp always had a hint that there was something going on between his then-wife Amber and Cara. Their friendship often drove him “insane” and he reportedly didn’t like the supermodel because of obvious reasons. It was pictures of the two ladies getting intimate that surfaced online and confirmed rumours of them being romantically involved.

But do you know? Cara Delevingne did not have it easy and had to struggle to come out of the closet in front of her parents. In an interview with Variety, the Only Murders In The Building star revealed, “I grew up in an old-fashioned, repressed English family and I used the word ‘gay’ to describe things which were s**t all the time: ‘That’s so f**king gay of you, man.’ Everyone used to talk about ‘Oh, my God, imagine going down on a woman.’ I’d be like, ‘That’s disgusting.”

Cara Delevingne was also scared to admit “who she really was.” She added, “I didn’t want to upset my family. I was deeply unhappy and depressed. When you don’t accept a part of yourself or love yourself, it’s like you’re not there, almost”

It was finally in 2015 when Cara Delevingne came out as bisexual. Apart from Amber Heard, the supermodel has dated many renowned names like Harry Styles, and Ashley Benson among others.

