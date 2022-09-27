Did you know Amber Heard, Cara Delevingne, and Margot Robbie were once turned away from a strip club? New details about the three Hollywood beauties have come forward since the Johnny Depp case ended. It is said that both Cara and Margot ghosted the Aquaman actress after she turned to them for help.

Amber, who lost the recent defamation trial, has to pay Depp a large sum, which she doesn’t have. Reports came in stating that she reached out to her pals, who turned her away. While the three may not be close anymore, there was a time when they were.

It is even said that Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne were romantically together. But did you know that there was a time when Margot Robbie and they were reportedly turned away from a London strip club bar after asking to get in for free? Back in 2016, DailyMail reported that the three of them wanted to celebrate Amber’s divorce from Johnny Depp with a steamy night at a strip club.

However, Amber Heard, Margot Robbie, and Cara Delevingne couldn’t get in the joint because of their behaviour. The club owner told the outlet, “We welcome anyone as long as they are respectful, but Cara and her friends weren’t behaving how we would expect the majority of our clients to behave.”

“Unfortunately, the club was full, and there was a small queue outside, but Cara was adamant that they should be let in immediately and without having to pay the £20 entry price,” the source added and said, “Cara kept telling the staff, ‘Don’t you know who I am? I’m Cara Delevigne. I’m Cara, and this is my friend Amber who’s just got divorced!'”

“She kept on telling our staff how famous they were, but I’m afraid we are quite used to that. Then she said, ‘Let us in. We just want to see some girls dancing and have some fun!'” the club owner continued. Besides Cara, Margot Robbie, and Amber Heard, there are around a dozen more people with them.

The source also revealed that Cara Delevingne was getting “angry and agitated,” but there was nothing they could do. While talking about Cara, recently, Margot Robbie was seen leaving the Paper Town actress’ house and crying because of her recent substance abuse allegations. It is said that Amber Heard got the actress hooked on drugs during her alleged s*x parties.

