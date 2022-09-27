Britney Spears is once again about the mistreatment she had to endure while she was under a conservatorship over the past 14 years. For the unversed, back in 2008, the singer was involuntarily placed under a conservatorship with her father, Jamie Spears. Only until November 2021 did the Toxic singer get freed of it.

The reason behind it was because of Britney‘s alleged mental health concerns. However, things became controversial, and it was revealed that his father misused the terms and exploited the pop star. Over the years, she revealed many details which caught the limelight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, Britney Spears has once again spoken about her time under conservatorship and shared how was treated by her family and management. Taking to her Instagram account, the One More Time singer compared herself with Jennifer Lopez and said that the On the Floor singer would ‘never’ be treated the same way she has been.

“I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down eight hours a day seven days a week … no car. I’d like to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to go through what I went through…her family would NEVER allow that,” Britney Spears said. She further revealed shocking details from her time under conservatorship.

“After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted…it’s ruined for me…but that wasn’t the worst part…the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for 4 months…no car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can’t walk outside for 4 months…no door for privacy…and watched me change n*ked and shower…”Spears said.

Britney Spears is now out of the conservatorship and is living her best life. She recently tied the knot with Sam Asghari. But every now and then, Spears still speaks her mind on social media.

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Joins Gigi Hadid At Milan Fashion Week, Are Things Getting Serious?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram