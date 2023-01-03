



Hailey Bieber is one of the most stylish people that we’ve seen on the internet over the years. The Victoria’s Secret model is married to singer Justin Bieber and has now also become an entrepreneur with her skincare brand Rhode. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Hailey donned a silver coloured satin slip dress ditching a bra on an outing with her mother-in-law and made headlines for her pretty visible n*pples from the same. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Advertisement

Hailey is quite popular on social media with over 49 million followers on Instagram. She’s also quite active on the photo-sharing platform and often gives a sneak peek into her personal and professional life to the fans. While Bieber never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her sultry wardrobe, in 2019 she went to get Froyo with her MIL in Laguna Beach, CA.

Advertisement

In the picture, Hailey Bieber donned a chic silver coloured satin slip dress and styled it with a Khaki coloured shearling denim jacket. The VS model accessorised the look with golden hoop earrings and tied her hair in a bun with a scrunchie.

She wore a pair of Adidas sneakers to finish off the look and flaunted her bare no makeup face while looking effortlessly chic as usual.

Take a look at her picture below:

Hailey Bieber Shows Off a Fresh Way To Wear A Slip Dress For Spring: https://t.co/ukDCrGULin #JustinBieber pic.twitter.com/luVcUxO7L8 — CelebrityStyleGuide (@CelebStyleGuide) March 27, 2019

While her uber cool outfit was the highlight of the day, it was actually her n*pples that stole the show as Hailey Bieber went braless underneath the dress.

She definitely knows how to make heads turn with her fashionable wardrobe and how.

Must Read: When Megan Fox Went Br*less Walking On The Street In A See-Through Top Under Gaping Blazer & Making Every Head (& Heart) Turn Around!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News