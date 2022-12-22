The Kardashians and the Jenners are always leading the headlines – be it for some controversy or some new update in their professional careers or mostly because of their fashionable appearances. Every sister, including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner knows the definition of fashion. Whenever they step outside they always make sure to put on the best outfit and fashion foot forward. Now, Kylie is grabbing all the limelight with her looks. Scroll below to get a glimpse of her s*xy look!

This year, Kylie has shown a range of her looks, be it on a red carpet or a fashion photoshoot or be it her Halloween look. She has proved that she is a true blu fashionista.

A few hours back, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from last night’s event and well, oh well, we couldn’t stop ourselves from gazing at her beauty and sultriness. Sharing the photos, she captioned it as “going up ?” While in another, she wrote “love you mean it”.

Check out the photo here.

In the pictures, Kylie Jenner can be seen wearing a black sheer outfit with floral embroidery detailing all over it. It also featured cut-out detailing. However, what caught our attention is that she covered her busty b**bs and a**ets with a black lacy bra and a thong. She flaunted her hourglass figure through the outfit, which absolutely took our breath away. For the wintry season, she added an oversized black bomber leather jacket which gave an edge to the look.

Here’s another photo

Kylie opted for glossy makeup. She put on a full coverage foundation with contoured cheekbones, flush of colour on cheeks with highlights, defined brows, and completed the look with gloss eyeshadow, soft winged liner, lots of mascara and red lipstick with gloss. Kylie Jenner brushed back her whole hair and tied it in a sleek bun. She accentuated the look with a pair of small hoops, a few finger rings, and black bejewelled pump heels.

Well, she clearly looked like a s*xy dream. What do you think about Kylie Jenner’s look? Let us know in the comments!

