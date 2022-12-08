It was a bittersweet moment for Khloe Kardashian at the People’s Choice Award 2022. The reality star was over the moon as she won ‘Reality Star Of The Year’ along with her family getting crowned for ‘Beast Reality Show’ for The Kardashians. Amidst all the happiness, she suffered a major wardrobe malfunction that sort of spoiled the party. Scroll below for all the details!

Khloe made a ravishing appearance at this year’s People’s Choice Award in an all-black ensemble. The diva opted for a backless corset top with collar detailing across its neck. She paired up her attire in a pantsuit look as she opted for matching skinny pants and completed her fashionista avatar with platform boots. The outfit was designed by Jean Paul Gaultier.

Detailing the entire incident, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram stories and said, “You guys, we just won People’s Choice and I’m so grateful, but, OK, my outfit broke! My outfit — the whole zipper popped open I am sewn into my outfit. I had to pee. So we had to cut the stitching out and sew me back in. My hair – here, right here – it is a disaster.”

Khloe Kardashian then went on to express her happiness over the big win. She continued, “OK. I’m so f****** happy that I won People’s Choice for the fifth year in a row and that The Kardashians won. I’m sorry I was late to the stage and thank god for my mom trying to be a buffer.”

For those, who missed out on Khloe Kardashian’s stunning appearance, here’s a glimpse:

Accompanying Khloe at the People’s Choice Award were momager Kris Jenner and her best friend Malika.

All’s well that ends well and we’re truly happy for Khloe Kardashian and her family. Congratulations, you guys!

