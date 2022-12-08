James Cameron‘s Avatar 2 is all set for a grand release on 16th December. Just like its prequel, the major attraction of the film is its breathtaking visuals, CGI work and, of course, VFX. In the trailer, we got a glimpse of some superlative stuff and the excitement is at its peak. Amid it, one of the visual effects team members has slammed the film’s VFX partner company. Keep reading to know more.

As per the report, Avatar: The Way Of Water’s budget is said to be between $350 million to $400 million. A big chunk of it is spent to make the film a visual extravaganza. Wētā Workshop is one of the companies which has worked on the visual effects of the film. For the unversed, Wētā Workshop is special effects and prop company based in Miramar, Wellington, New Zealand.

Recently, Logan Preshaw, who has worked on Avatar 2 in the visual effects team, called out Wētā Workshop for giving him a low salary. He took to Twitter to express his disappointment. His tweet came in as a reaction to a video shared by David F. Sandberg that featured behind-the-scenes of the film. He said that he’s proud of the film but not of their VFX partner.

Logan Preshaw wrote, “I worked on Avatar 2. I’m proud of that. I am not proud of how little Weta Workshop pays its artists.” He added, “As a concept artist I was paid the current minimum wage. A pay cut of $10/h from when I was a lead on animated cartoon shows. Many of the practical artists were paid similarly.”

The member of Avatar 2’s visual effects team further shared, “I worked 10 hours a day for $21 NZD/h, which comes to just over $13 USD. 1 hour was deducted for lunch. When I asked for more pay 8 months in, quoting my previous job’s pay and experience, it was raised to $23. 3 months later I left. This is solely on Workshop. Not James Cameron, 20th Century or the overall production of Avatar 2.”

Here’s the what he wrote:

I worked on Avatar 2. I'm proud of that.

I am not proud of how little Weta Workshop pays its artists. As a concept artist I was paid the current minimum wage. A pay cut of $10/h from when I was a lead on animated cartoon shows.

Many of the practical artists were paid similarly. https://t.co/zI1CBYjtSv — Logan Preshaw (@wickedinsignia) December 6, 2022

