



American media personality Kylie Jenner is one of the most popular socialites on social media. She is the third-most-followed person on Instagram. Now the Kardashians star has shared a series of sizzling photos of herself and it’s breaking the internet.

Kylie is currently having a fun time in Aspen. She took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her pre-holiday vacation to the Colorado ski town. She dropped two sets of pictures on the gram and in one of them, she was seen sporting a black bikini by Good American along with fur boots for her vacation look.

In one post, consisting of a series of photos, Kylie Jenner was seen posing indoors wearing a shiny black two-piece, underneath a cozy robe. In another post shared by her, the supermodel was seen enjoying a hot water bath amid the snowy spot with a friend.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the pictures with a caption that simply read, “Mamis.” While Kylie’s friends couldn’t stop raving about her look, the best reaction came from Khloe Kardashian who wrote, “You’re going to melt the snow.”

Take a look at some of the pictures below:

Kylie recently opened up about her changed body following the two pregnancies. During one of the recent episodes of The Kardashians, the beauty mogul spoke up about her postpartum body. The mother of two shared how she was in love with her body and she felt really good about it when her sister Kendall Jenner asked if she would wear a coat during their trip to Las Vegas. Kylie had mentioned she was not mentally ready to wear a mini dress yet.

Kylie recently also headed to Miami with Travis Scott as the duo attended the Art Basel bash.

