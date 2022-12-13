Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta is one celeb who never fails to impress the world with her fashion. Don’t know who we are talking about? Well, it’s none other than pop sensation Lady Gaga – the woman who even rocked a meat dress and meat bikini.

Well, today we are once again talking about the pop sensation fashion – but not her clothing. In today’s throwback fashion piece, we take you to September 2011 when the ‘Bad Romance’ singer had to be carried by her bodyguard and from one place to another. Read on to know why this happened and even catch a glimpse of it.

As per a past article by DailyMail, in September 2011, Lady Gaga was snapped being carried by her bodyguard while in New York. The reason – her extremely high, unpractical stilt-style heels that she’s known for rocking.

The story goes that after a day of modelling for photographer Annie Leibowitz in New York, Lady Gaga had to be carried by her bodyguard to the last set for the rest of the shoot. Well, we guess walking around high such heel do put a lot of strain in the body and even a fashionista like Gaga – who makes styles look so effortless, has to take a break.

As per the report, the ‘Gucci’ actress even fell once, settling next to a hot-dog stand. We have to say, despite all this, Gaga still managed to impress us by looking stunning in an intriguing gold and nude gown featuring feather-like detailing at the hem. The fut shrug – which trailed the NYC streets, and elaborate headpiece took the look levels higher. Check out the look here:

What are your thoughts on this Lady Gaga fashion piece from 2011? Let us know in the comments.

