Tina Datta is one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 16. She was evicted from the show but her re-entry has got a tremendous amount of TRP for the show. In fact, she has come back stronger and bolder. We are swooning over her unapologetic avatar.

Interestingly, Tina Datta is known for sharp game tricks in the show and she is also loved for her fashion sense. Her fashion game is always on point. From sexy glam looks to even her night suits, she gives out major fashion goals.

Here, we have hand-picked the top 5 drool-worthy looks inspired by Tina Datta for a date night.

1. Glam it up like Tina

You can pick this glamorous strappy dress like Tina Datta that will make you look super hot. It would be the best pick for flaunting your hourglass-like figure.

2. The black dress and you can never go wrong with that

Who doesn’t love a classic black dress for a date night? It makes you look elegant and s*xy at the same time. Complete the look by leaving your mane open. Pick this up and set the temperature high.

3. Another strappy dress donned by Tina that’s perfect for a date night

Want to experiment with colours? You can pick this strappy dress by Tina Datta that will make you instantly look super hot.

4. Another black dress with smokey eyes

Who doesn’t love to give out cat vibes on a date night? If you want to make him go weak in the knees, pick this look by Tina Datta and leave him drooling.

5. Plunging Neckline

What did you say stunning? Yes, plunging necklines are always a big yes. To keep your glam game up, you can pick this look and he will not be able to take his eyes off you.

Which is your favourite look of Tina Datta? Let us know in the comments section below.

