



Pop icon Rihanna is a global star, and people wait eagerly for her songs, but she is also a style icon because of the bold choices she makes. She never fails to impress us with her head-turning fashion statements, and her fans just worship her for her confidence and the way she carries herself.

RiRi made a comeback after 6 years with the single ‘Lift Me Up’, which was used in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Despite being away from the spotlight for so long, she never failed to make it to the headlines as the world followed her every move.

In this throwback picture – posted on Instagram by one of her many fan pages, we are reminded of why she is a queen. The fan page dedicated to Rihanna, rihannaofficiia, showed the diva posing seductively with her voluptuous b*som on display that will make even a woman have a crush on her. She wore a barely there undergarment which blended with her flawless skin, making you wonder things!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rihanna 🔵 (@rihannaofficiia)

Her legs glowed with a highlighter, and she seemed to have a garter on her thigh with her hair in a side bob hairstyle. Her tattoos are displayed graciously, and the gorgeous lady was posing with her face downwards in a dimly lit room. Her makeup was natural, went for the bronzed look, and it complimented with the golden hour-type lighting of the room. She is sitting on a beige or yellow couch, and that even looks h*t with Rihanna on it. She chose to wear a huge ring to break the monotone, and that is the only accessory she has on her. The entire look gives a vibe of a tanned look and she is slaying it like a queen!

She is only a successful singer but also a well-established entrepreneur owning a beauty brand of her own called Fenty Beauty and a lingerie line called Savage X Fenty. Rihanna is an inspiration for all, and she went for the premier of the Black Panther 2 movie and that too, like the diva she is. Tell us what you think of her style statements in the comment section!

