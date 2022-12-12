Letitia Wright led Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is enjoying a good run at the box office. It has yet again topped the weekend charts in the market. It is for the 5th weekend in a row, the film has managed a top spot in absence of any major competition, which is no less than fear. Keep reading to know more!

After the death of Chadwick Boseman, there was immense pressure and a big responsibility on the makers and the entire team to carry forward the legacy. So far, be it through word-of-mouth or box office numbers, it seems that the film has been successful in living up to the expectations in absence of the true Black Panther.

Now, a report in Variety states that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has topped the domestic box office (North America) for the 5th consecutive weekend. Playing in 3,725 theatres, it added $11.1 million over the weekend, pushing the total collection to $409 million so far. Interestingly, it is the first film since its predecessor Black Panther to top the weekend charts for 5 back-to-back weekends. As there’s no other major film, Black Panther 2 continues to rule. This run will continue till James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water arrives this Friday.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever so far has made $767.8 million at the worldwide box office, making it the 6th highest-grossing film of 2022. Let’s see how far it goes in its box office tally until James Cameron‘s Avatar 2 takes over this Friday.

