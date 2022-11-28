Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron is well known for helming iconic films like The Terminator, Aliens, Rambo II, The Abyss, Terminator 2, True Lies, and many more. However, his film Titanic and Avatar fetched him immense popularity and Academy Awards as well.

Both these films have the highest and third highest-grossing films of all time. He is also one of the 100 most influential people in the world. While he is one of the most successful filmmakers in the film industry, he is also one of the wealthiest directors.

Reportedly James Cameron is the fifth richest filmmaker in Hollywood. His net worth is estimated to be $700 million dollars, according to the specialized website Celebrity Net Worth. So let’s take a look at some of the insanely expensive things the movie director has bought.

A Mansion in Malibu, California,

The filmmaker owns a lavish home where he and his wife, Suzy Amis live with their four children, in a mansion located in Malibu, California. The mansion is spread across an area of more than 8,000 square feet with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a guest house, a gourmet kitchen, an interior garden, a tennis court, two swimming pools, courtyard, and an indoor cinema. The mansion is said to have cost the movie director $5 million. In 2007 he listed the house for over $24 million, as per The Richest report.

A Winery

James Cameron owns a private winery in the Comox Valley, British Columbia, which is spread across 84 acres. The winery was started some years ago and the director bought it for $2.9 million.

A Home in New Zealand

Apart from a mansion in Malibu, the ace filmmaker also owns a home in New Zealand which is considered an away home for him. The property, which is a total of over 1,000 acres, is worth $20 million. It has several amenities that only we can only dream of. He also owns a dairy farm covering around 250 hectares which is also used in his films Avatar series.

A Submarine

James Cameron owns submarines! Yes, he owns a fleet of Triton submarines which were bought when he was shooting the movie Titanic. Each Submarine cost him an average of $3 million which is approximately ₹24.54 crores.

A Yacht

By now it is quite clear that he is not only a record-breaking filmmaker but also a popular ocean explorer. He bought the Alucia 2 yacht, which was built in 2010, is equipped the water mover with every scientific technology he would require for his ocean explorations and personal vacations. The Yacht is worth between $17 million to $20 million.

A Sports Car

Much like A-list celebrities, James Cameron is a car aficionado. He has a Corvette C6 convertible, which is the 6th generation of Corvette cars, with specified models being ZR1 and 427 Convertible. He owns the 2020 model which is estimated to be worth $60,000.

Harley Davidson

The Avatar: The Way of Water filmmaker owns three Harley’s. One of his motorcycles was even featured in the movie Terminator 2: Judgment Day! His motorcycle has 45-degree air-cooled V-Twins and can reach a mind-blowing speed. Harley Davidson can cost between $19,000 to a little over $28,000. He also owns a Ducati 848 EVO which is one of the fastest motorcycles in the world.

A Watch

James Cameron owns a Rolex Deepsea watch valued at $13,000. The watch was made in honour of him and his new film Deepsea Challenge 3D. The documentary was released in 2014, wherein the movie director went to the deepest part of the deep blue. The watch was made to commemorate the special event.

