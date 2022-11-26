Selena Gomez has left us stunned with her fashion choices. What she wears is not just always on point, but also serves as an inspiration to her fans and us. What is truly more special about the Only Murders in the Building actress is how body positive she is. Sel has been candid about her struggles before and all of us can relate.

Despite having her own insecurities, Gomez makes sure to floor us with whatever she wears and tries different kinds of outfits each time. The Taki Taki singer is a true fashionista, and we can’t help but look back at some of her best moments.

Back in 2020, Selena Gomez was snapped wearing a gorgeous gold metallic dress during her Revival shoot in Los Angeles. The actress wore a slinky chainmail dress featuring a cowl neckline that exposed her assets and an open back, flaunting her tattoo. It was a body-hugging dress, which is why her curves were on a display.

Selena Gomez paired the statement mini dress with high-heeled, black suede knee-high boots. Her hairstyle was as mesmerising as the dress. She had her strands beautifully curled, featuring a subtle ombre effect toward the bottom. Gomez carried the outfit beautifully and posed with a bright smile on her face that stole the show.

Flaunting it.. Selena Gomez flaunts her tone physique in a backless, curve-hugging metallic gold halter dress that drew attention to her back tattoo written in Arabic – meaning, 'Love Yourself First.. pic.twitter.com/8NUzHMh2W2 — One Love (@Naaswitch) January 29, 2020

What we love about this outfit is how simple yet chic it is. For all those looking for their next look for clubbing, this can be it. It is perfect for a night out or a disco-themed party. Though, one can always play around with the shoes. High heels can go well with it.

Selena Gomez didn’t accessorise much, besides gold hoops, which was the best choice as the dress is glittery enough. What are your thoughts on her outfit?

