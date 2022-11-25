



Rihanna doesn’t need a separate mention, we all know who she is and why she is famous. The Hollywood singer enjoys a massive fanbase. Recently her song Lift Me Up in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has received a lot of love from the audiences. However, it’s not only her singing career that she is famous, RiRi is quite popular when it comes to fashion and beauty.

For the unversed, she owns a beauty brand Fenty Beauty and a lingerie line Savage x Fenty as fashion is everything for RiRi. Be it a red carpet look or just a casual dinner or attending an event, whenever she steps outside, she always puts her best fashion foot forward.

A while back, we stumbled upon a throwback picture of Rihanna on Instagram where she could be seen making a bold sartorial choice, looking absolutely hot as f*ck. She wore a sheer ice blue coloured flowy cape that featured balloon sleeves and a plunging neckline. The outfit had a tie-up lace in the waistline. RiRi flaunted her b**bs and n*pples through it as she ditched the bra for the look and opted for a blue-coloured th*ng and gave a peek of that through the dress as well!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rihsflo

Rihanna kept her makeup minimal with subtle shadowed eyes, mascara-laden lashes and completed it with glossy lips. She accessorised the whole look with a broad choker and a dainty neckpiece. However, she could be seen pairing her look with a gun in her hand. Deadly, hot, and s*xy!

Well, my lips are zipped, and it sure made my heart beat faster after seeing this look of Rihanna’s. What do you think? Let us know in the comments!

