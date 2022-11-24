Margot Robbie never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances. The actress was recently seen attending this year’s Governors Awards in Los Angeles and wore a beautiful olive green coloured Bottega Veneta gown and went braless with it. It happened to be a one-shoulder gown by Bottega Veneta and Margot subtly flaunted her washboard abs and we are drooling over her perfect curves and Siri, can you play Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’, haha! Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Margot isn’t officially on Instagram but thanks to her fan clubs, she’s pretty much a part of the photo-sharing platform. One of her fan pages has over 1 million followers on Instagram and often gives a glimpse of the actresses’ red carpet looks and daily sightings. Talking about her latest spotting, Robbie wore a beautiful cut-out gown accentuating her curves.

Margot Robbie brought her A-game to the red carpet at the 13th Governors Awards which took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles where she wore a green coloured Bottega Veneta gown.

The Barbie actress went braless with this one-shoulder gown and it was from Bottega Veneta’s Resort 2023 collection. Margot Robbie’s washboard abs were subtly visible in the gown and she looked elegant as ever in it.

For makeup, the actress went subtle with soft makeup on the eyes and nude glossy lips. She opted for a straight hairdo with a middle parting and flashed her beautiful smile for the paparazzi at the venue.

Take a look at her pictures below:

What are your thoughts on Margot Robbie donning a chic gown on her latest red carpet outing? Tell us in the space below.

