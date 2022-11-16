In a short span of time, Margot Robbie has become a major Hollywood star. Though she made her debut through the 2008 film, Vigilante, it wasn’t until 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street that Robbie found her breakthrough. Since then, the ball has kept rolling for her, and now she has become one of the biggest names in the industry.

Suicide Squad, I, Tonya, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and other acclaimed films are under Margot’s banner. While it is going all well for her, there was a time when she thought of leaving acting after her fame exploded after starring in the Martin Scorsese directorial.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! Though The Wolf of Wall Street earned her massive fame and a name in Hollywood, for Margot Robbie, it almost marked the end of her career. While speaking with Vanity Fair, the actress revealed the anxiety she experienced after becoming an overnight sensation through the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer.

Margot Robbie admitted that it led to her almost quitting acting.

“Something was happening in those early stages, and it was all pretty awful, and I remember saying to my mom, ‘I don’t think I want to do this.’ And she just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, ‘Darling, I think it’s too late not to.’ That’s when I realized the only way was forward,” The Wolf of Wall Street actress noted.

Of course, Robbie didn’t leave acting and continued to deliver several memorable performances. Previously, it was also said that the actress may appear in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 as two screenplays for the upcoming film are being written. One included her and one without her.

However, it was recently announced that the screenplay featuring Margot Robbie has been scrapped. Though disappointing, there are still a number of upcoming films starring the actress that fans can enjoy, including Barbie, Babylon, and more.

Must Read: Demi Moore Calls It Quit With Daniel Humm After Dating For Less Than A Year

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News