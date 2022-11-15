Ever since the announcement of Henry Cavill return as Superman hit the internet, the buzz has never stopped. People have been going crazy over the news. However, amidst all of these, there have been reports that Henry was supposed to be James Bond, but at that time, he wasn’t selected for the role and Daniel Craig had become Bond. Henry’s massive fans demanded he become the new James Bond, and now, the actor has responded to the same in an interview.

For the unversed, Henry recently announced stepping out as Witcher from the popular web series The Witched streaming on Netflix. From the next season, Liam Hemsworth will be seen as Witcher in the series.

When there was a rumour going around whether Henry Cavill will return as Superman or not, at that time, he was also rumoured to wear James Bond or Wolverine’s shoes. There were also some speculations that Henry will be seen in Marvel movies, and will debut with Loki’s next season.

However, now the actor has addressed these rumours by himself. Talking about it in an interview with USA Today, Henry Cavill shared, “It is enormously flattering to read those articles that pop up about Bond all the time and who’s the favorite. I enjoy that, of course. But it’s all about how much time I have, and these roles need to be respected and a lot of work needs to be put into them. You can’t just be jumping from iconic role to iconic role with no time to prep for them.”

Well, sorry, Henry Cavill fans, but the actor won’t be returning as James Bond anytime soon. However, he is all set to grace our screens as a Superman! So, are you excited about that? What are your thoughts about Henry’s opinion about the same? Let us know in the comments.

