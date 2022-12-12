After being in theatres for over one and a half months, RRR has finally crossed the unbeatable Muthu starring Rajinikanth in Japan. The SS Rajamouli directorial has now become the highest-grossing Indian film at the Japanese box office and it’s a celebration time for the team. Keep reading to know more!

SS Rajamouli’s film has been praised as a masterpiece, especially by western media and the audience. As of now, Rajamouli is busy campaigning for his film for Oscars 2023 and it is being said that the Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer has a high chance of getting nominated at least in a couple of categories. Amid it, a new milestone has been achieved in Japan.

As per the report on Tollywood.net, RRR has crossed 400 million Yen which equals 24.10 crores in INR. With this, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Rajinikanth’s Muthu standing at 23.50 crores. Now, the SS Rajamouli directorial is officially the highest-grossing Indian film at the Japanese box office. Let’s see how far it will go!

For the unversed, Muthu was released in 1995. So, it’s been over 26 years, the Rajinikanth starrer has been sitting right at the top. Even films like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Saaho failed in surpassing the numbers.

Upon its worldwide release, RRR went on to end its theatrical run at 1144 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Another 24.10 crores from Japan has now elevated the lifetime number. Let’s see if the film manages to cross KGF Chapter 2’s 1230 crores gross when it releases next in China.

