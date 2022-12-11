Drishyam 2 has done it. It has entered the 200 crore club and that too in really quick time. Of course there is a lot more that will come for the film but really, prior to its release, not many were pitching it as the next double century maker. There were murmurs around whether it was more suited for an OTT release, more so since the original Malayalam version had opted for a straight-to-digital release. Still, it was the conviction of Ajay Devgn, director Abhishek Pathak and producer Kumar Mangat that paid off here and they gave the film a very good release.

As a result, the film has now done past the 200 crores mark and in the process has turned out to be just the 19th Bollywood film to achieve this feat. Of course, there are 8 triple century makers as well [Dangal, Sanju, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, War, Padmaavat and Sultan] and while that’s not the distance Drishyam 2 is looking at covering, it’s the 200 crore club entry that it would certainly be celebrating.

Here is the list of all Bollywood films which have scored a double century, and their lifetime scores:

Dhoom: 3 – 284 crores

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior – 280 crores

Kabir Singh – 278.24 crores

Brahmastra (Hindi) – 244 crores

The Kashmir Files – 253 crores

Uri – The Surgical Strike – 245.36 crores

Krrish 3 – 244.92 crores

Simmba – 240.31 crores

Kick – 232 crores

Chennai Express – 227 crores

Bharat – 211.07 crores

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 210 crores

Housefull 4 – 208.50 crores

Golmaal Again – 205.70 crores

Good Newwz – 205.14 crores

Happy New Year – 205 crores

Drishyam 2 – 203.59 crores (still running)

Mission Mangal – 203 crores

3 Idiots – 202.95 crores

In the course of next few weeks, there is a higher slot that the film will manage for itself. It is a given that the film will go past Kick lifetime of 232 crores and then it would be interesting to see how much would it add on to grow higher. Wherever it would land, it would eventually be amongst the Top-10 list here, and also be amongst the Top-20 Bollywood grossers of all time (ever since the invention of the 100 Crore Club).

