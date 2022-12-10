Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 ended week 3 on a superb note. As we have seen earlier, this film isn’t just about the weekend jumps but the trend has been really good on weekdays too. As a result, the film is adding box office records to the kitty. The latest one is regarding the Indian collection in the third week. Keep reading to know more.

D2 is already on its way to becoming the second highest-grossing film for Ajay Devgn. But before that, the film made its way to the all-time highest Hindi earners in the third week. The list is topped by none other than SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Interestingly, Rajamouli’s RRR too has managed a position in the list.

As per the official figures, Drishyam 2 has earned 196.30 crores in three weeks. In the third week alone, the film added 32.82 crores net at the Indian box office. With this number, it has entered into the list of the top 10 weeks 3 earners for a Hindi film. This list, of course, includes the Hindi collections of South origin films. It’s currently in the 9th position on the list, below Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

Have a look at the top 10 weeks 3 grossers of all time (Hindi):

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 69.75 crores

KGF Chapter 2 – 49.14 crores

Dangal – 46.35 crores

PK – 41.61 crores

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 40.42 crores

RRR – 38.20 crores

Uri: The Surgical Strike – 36.85 crores

Kabir Singh – 36.40 crores

Drishyam 2 – 32.82 crores

Padmaavat – 31.75 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

