After playing for three weeks in theatres, Drishyam 2 has now collected 196.30 crores at the box office. The film has now also crossed the lifetime numbers of Sooryavanshi (196 crores) and that’s good news for the industry as it shows that not all films need to be event affairs or big-screen masala entertainers to entice audiences. After The Kashmir Films, Drishyam 2 has turned out to be yet another biggie this year to have broken the myth.

During the weekdays, the Ajay Devgn starrer collected around 10 crores more, hence leading to this haul. The film did get into the 3 crores range on Monday and post that into the 2 crores zone, which was a bit surprising though because all this while there was such a stranglehold that it had on a day-by-day basis that it had seemed the numbers would stay on to be over 3 crores right through. Had that happened, the weekday haul would have been over 12 crores.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trending

That said, this gap of around 2 crores would be comfortably compensated in the coming week since there is no competition whatsoever for the film. With no major release at theatres, it would be Drishyam 2 which would be the top-scoring film of the week again and one cannot really put a number to how much it would be as ever since the release, the film has exceeded expectations, especially over the weekends. Meanwhile, it is set to enter the 200 Crore Club tomorrow and would bring joy for all involved.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Calls Rohit Shetty ‘King Of Comedy’, Says “My Humorous Side Comes Out The Best When I Work With Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News