Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved star kids of Bollywood. It is his sheer talent and dedication that nepotism talks take a backseat when the topic of Ranbir pops us. Recently, the actor opened up about the failure of Shamshera, Hollywood plans and much more. Amidst it, he also shared that his upcoming film with Shraddha Kapoor could be his last romantic comedy. Keep reading to know more.

Over the years, Ranbir has been a part of some successful comedies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Barfi. In fact, these films have played an important role in shaping his career. Now, it comes as a shocker that the actor feels that he won’t be doing films belonging to the romantic comedy genre because of his growing age.

Ranbir Kapoor recently marked his presence at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. There he spoke about possibly not doing any romantic comedies in the future and his upcoming film with Shraddha Kapoor would be the last one. He said, “I don’t know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older.”

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy, which marks his first collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor. The film has a good buzz around it considering Luv’s hold on the genre. It will be released in 2023.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and others. Apart from Luv Ranjan’s film, he has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in his kitty.

