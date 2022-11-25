SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR had a phenomenal run in the domestic box office and became the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film. The film is also the second highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide. After creating history in the country, now it is creating a storm in Japan.

Released on 21st October, the film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles is enjoying a superb run there. The film was released in 209 screens and 31 Imax screens across 44 cities in Japan. Now it has become the fastest Indian film to break the records of Baahubali 2 in Japan.

As reported by box office tracker T2BLive on Twitter, RRR has collected JPY305 million, approximately ₹17.9 crores, in 34 days and has registered over 2 lakh footfalls. Now the film has grabbed the second position after Rajinikanth’s Muthu, which was released 24 years ago, and remains the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in Japan with a box office collection of JPY400 million, approximately ₹23.5 crores.

#RRR Became The fastest Indian film to earn 300M+ ¥ and an all time ranking of no. 2 Indian film, in Japan 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/vNrCHe4AJF — T2BLive.COM (@T2BLive) November 25, 2022

Almost a month ago, SS Rajamouli along with Ram Charan and Jr NTR went to Japan to promote their film. Earlier this week, the filmmaker attended the Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles. The Oscars campaign begins in full force with the Governor’s awards. A day after RRR was ignored for India’s entry for Oscars 2023, SS Rajamouli was signed by American talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for the film’s Oscars campaign.

For the unversed, RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Jr NTR was seen as Bheem.

