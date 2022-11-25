After collecting 17.02 crores in the first week, need of the hour for Uunchai was to have a very stable second week as well. When a film is released on limited screens with an intent to grow further basis word of mouth, the drops need to be minimal and ideally nil, something that has happened with the case with Kantara (Hindi). Hence, for a sizeable lifetime score to come in, the second week needed to be at least 13-14 crores, if not more.

However that was not the case to be since there was a drop evidenced in the second week, what with just 9.40 crores more coming in. That’s much lesser than warranted, which also means that now the film will wrap up just over the 30 crores mark. So far, the collections stand at 26.42 crores at the box office and this is still more than what many would have expected out of the film prior to its release, considering it came with hardly any marketing or promotional push. The idea was to have the film speak for itself and in its own little way, at least respectable numbers have come in.

The film could have covered an extra distance if not for Drishyam 2 turning out to be a major superhit. Now that it would have resulted in the Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani film becoming a 50 crores hit, but then 40 crores is something that it could have aimed for. However, first Drishyam 2 and now Bhediya means that Uunchai will eventually have a limited theatrical run.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

