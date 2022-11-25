Drishyam 2 has entered the 100 Crore Club and that too in just one week flat. This was pretty much on the cards post the opening weekend itself which was very good and had resulted in 64.14 crores been collected at the box office. Post that it was all about keeping stable during the weekdays and that’s what happened as close to 40 crores came in between Monday to Wednesday, which is an average of 10 crores per day. Now that’s superb as it also sets the base for a very good second weekend too.

On Thursday, the film brought in 8.62 crores and that’s a very good number for the seventh day. What’s all the more remarkable is that the fall from the opening day is still less than 50%. On Friday, the film had opened at 15.38 crores and now with 8.62 crores coming in on the seventh day, there is a lot of stability been seen. This pretty much indicates that today too the film will continue to do really well. Despite the release of Bhediya, the collections should stay over the 6 crores mark, which would be quite good,

So far, the film has collected 104.66 crores and today it will go past the 110 crores mark. Expect a very good jump again tomorrow and day after though and that will get the film in 127-128 crores range at the bare minimum with an outside chance of even hitting the 130 crores mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

