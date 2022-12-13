The stunner Ananya Pandey never leaves a chance to turn on heads. Be it a red carpet event or a mirror selfie, she pulls off every look like a boss. Ananya just shared a drop dead gorgeous picture from the Bazaar cover and has set the internet on fire. Her monokini styled side- slit gown and bob cut look is too hot to handle.

Ananya posed for the Shaan Capsule Collection by Jimmy Choo for Bazaar India. Ananya’s monokini style side-slit gown with a black blazer and a bob cut is making her ‘jawani aafat’. Zunaili Malik has styled her. Her sensuous look is making us sweat and setting the temperature high.

Ananya Panday shared her stunning photo on her official Instagram account with the caption, “Introducing The Shaan Capsule Collection @JimmyChoo by @JimmyChoo – taking opulence and glamour to new heights. #JimmyChoo #TheSHAANCollection ✨”.

Ananya Panday recently bagged the award for her performance in Gehraiyaan. In a speech of gratitude, she thanked her fans for supporting her and showing immense trust in her. She called Gehraiyaan a super special film and said that the award belongs to her fans. Ananya added, “I cannot thank you enough for your love and support for Tia and me.” The young actor thanked fans for believing in her and hoped to see them in movies soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

On the work front, Ananya Panday will appear alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2 and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Kho Gye Hum. For much such updates stay tuned to Koimoi.com

