It is the era of Lady Gaga and we are not allowed to complain at all. The musician-actor after making an Oscar nodded debut in the Star Is Born, took her acting career seriously and also made way to The House Of Gucci. Now she enters the realm of superheroes and is confirmed to enter the DCU as Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker: Folie a Deux aka Joker 2. But while she is taking over the evil side of Gotham, reports had that the Marvel Cinematic Universe bosses are also behind her for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

If you are unaware, Gaga has been speculated to make her massive entry in the MCU as Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Racoon’s partner Lady Lylla. There have been no confirmations on the same but fans were sure that the songstress is in the movie. But the bubble burst recently when the teaser of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 released. And the rest saddening update came from James Gunn himself.

Yes, you read that right. Filmmaker James Gunn himself has now decided to debunk the rumours of Lady Gaga’s entry to the MCU through Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. But then there is a catch too. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

So James Gunn after the release of the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 teaser, shared the same on his Instagram handle. But what was noticed was Lady Gaga’s name missing from the credits. Fans were confused and curious to get a confirmation on the same. A netizen asked if the person who voices Lady Lylla has a name that “starts with Ga and ends with Ga?”. James Gunn quickly took things in his hands and debunked the rumour by saying, “It does not.”

However one must take this with a bit hope because Marvel is known for hiding credits till the very end. Some fans have even guessed that they could be using Lady Gaga’s original name, which is Stefani Germanotta. All of that will only be revealed once the film hits the big screen.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 hits the big screen on May 5, 2023.

