Marvel Cinematic Universe did a great job as far as its casting is concerned, the actors completely nailed their superhero persona contributing to the biggest success that the studio is today; and a huge chunk of the credit goes to the man who started it all! Yes it is none other than Tony Stark aka Iron Man, and it is completely impossible to imagine anyone else apart from Robert Downey Jr. in that role. He is the embodiment of that character, and we think every Marvel fanatic will agree to it.

RDJ kickstarted the MCU in 2008, and his iconic phrase saying ‘I am Iron Man, literally gave us all goosebumps at the end of his stand-alone film. Tony Stark is a billionaire, arrogant, flamboyant, playboy philanthropist, and that has to reflect clearly in that character which Downey perfectly did; hence it will not be an understatement to say that he carried the entire MCU on his shoulder since he said it himself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Besides the Chaplin actor, actors like Tom Cruise and Nicolas Cage were also considered for the role, but Robert luckily managed to bag the role, which turned out to be a major turning point in his life. At the Howard Stern Radio show on Youtube a few years back, he came out and revealed that he felt underconfident at that time and how he had changed his view to adapt to the needs of his character.

In this throwback video, the host asked Robert Downey Jr. what would happen if Marvel were to replace him, to this the charismatic actor confidently replied, “Well, let me backtrack and just say that if you’d ask me this in 2008, 09, 10, how I felt about it, I’d say that I was the Atlas of the Marvel Universe. I was holding it up. They should erect a shrine in my honor blah, blah, blah..whatever. I got to be the front man in a band that was gonna be in the hall of fame no matter what.”

Sadly, we had to bid goodbye to Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame when he saved the entire MCU by defeating Thanos and reminiscing his iconic phrase ‘I am Iron Man’ once again. It was hard for the fans after his character made us fall in love with this narcissistic, egoistic character; his character development was really well portrayed, and it would be somewhat impossible. There are rumours floating around that the OG Avengers might make a comeback with Avengers: Kang Dynasty, but that is too early to depict now; for the time being, we can only keep our fingers crossed.

For more news and update on entertainment world stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Robert Downey Jr Believed “Nobody Else On Earth Had A Chance” To Be Iron Man, Beating Tom Cruise & Nicolas Cage For The Role

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News