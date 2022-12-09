Things are changing rapidly for DC Studios ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs. Yesterday, we heard that Wonder Woman 3 has been scrapped along with the reports of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom marking the end of the solo franchise led by Jason Momoa. Now, none other than Gunn himself has reacted to such reports. So, keep reading to know more!

Gunn is known for staying connected with fans through Twitter and we have seen him answering some much-talked-about queries from fans. In the latest series of tweets, the filmmaker has reacted to the report of The Hollywood Reporter, which stated that Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 has been scrapped.

James Gunn’s tweets clearly hint that the reports of Aquaman and Wonder Woman not moving forward are likely to be true as he says, “We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives.”

James Gunn adds that DC Studios will be going through a transition and it’s unavoidable. “Peter & I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told & in the audience itself & there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming,” the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director added.

Take a look at his tweets below:

So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 8, 2022

