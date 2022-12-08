DC Films are witnessing a confusing transition in itself. While many of their creations including Batgirl, Wonder Woman 3, and Cyborg got cancelled amid a cost-cutting of budget, the future of many other much-awaited movies remains uncertain. Amidst all the tension, it looks like Aquaman 2 is also the end to DCEU franchise starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in lead. But don’t be disappointed because the studios also has some exciting future plans!

For a while now, Aquaman 2 has been under the limelight and the reasons may not be the most exciting. There have been petitions being signed with millions of signatures that demand removal of Amber Heard as Mera. On the other hand, fans were excited when reports of Ben Affleck’s Batman and Willem Dafoe’s Vulko began doing the rounds. But that idea may have been cancelled as well!

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, DC Studios plans to end the Aquaman franchise with the upcoming sequel. While reasons behind the same have not been mentioned, it is said that Jason Momoa’s journey with the creators does not end there.

Reports suggest that Jason Momoa will be re-cast as the popular DC Comics villain Lobo, which was the favourite character of Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee. Furthermore, Aquaman could make a cameo in the upcoming The Flash but that’s currently just a part of the initial plans.

It was James Gunn who recently teased a film on Lobo via a social media post. Jason further spoke to CBR and hinted at a possible collaboration that further left fans intrigued.

As for Amber Heard, it is being said that her role may have been reduced but she is definitely a part of Aquaman 2. Amid the Johnny Depp controversy, her future with DC remains dwindling.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Kanye West Urges Jews To Stop Hating Adolf Hitler: “Forgive Hitler Today”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News